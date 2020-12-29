Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry

(NEXSTAR)- While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly had an impact on the entertainment industry, it did not silence it altogether.

Here is a look at how different parts of the industry fought back to keep us entertained.

Stories featured in today’s show:

MOVIE THEATERS FEAR CLOSURE: Nearly 70% of movie theaters could close permanently or be forced into bankruptcy by spring 2021, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) estimates.

The organization is pushing for federal relief through its #SaveYourCinema initiative.

THE FUTURE OF THE MOVIES? In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time they play in theaters.

Among the myriad release plan changes wrought by the pandemic, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline. But after disappointing domestic ticket sales for “Tenet,” and with the majority of U.S. theaters currently closed, Warner Bros. will turn to a hybrid distribution model. Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters.

SAVING LIVE MUSIC: Venues and promoters are banding together to form an association to lobby for financial aid in a new effort to save the music industry during the pandemic.

The owner of The Intersection, Scott Hammontree, is behind the movement and says without it, the curtain could fall forever.

GRADUAL RECOVERY FOR GAMING INDUSTRY: The Nevada Economic Forum met earlier this month to review revenue forecasts.

Through mixed economic news in the past few months, the forecasts have changed very little.

Gaming wins at Las Vegas casinos in October indicate casinos are doing much better, and news of the vaccine could mean cause for optimism. But at the same time, some resorts have closed midweek as tourism demand is slow to catch up, and occupancy limits reduce the profits that are possible for hotels.

Since June, gaming revenue is down $1.4 billion — 27 percent. And the forecast for fiscal year 2021 is conservative: $8.7 billion, down more than 11 percent.

VIDEO GAME BOOM: A new report from the Entertainment Software Association finds not only are more people playing video games, but it’s providing much-needed jobs in states like Texas.

