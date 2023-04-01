EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – People were able to enjoy a fun-filled evening of sketch comedy all for a good cause.

Evansville Germania Maennerchor hosted Fools Theater on Saturday night.

There were raffle items and games with prizes.

All proceeds benefit Echo Housing’s Lucas Place which provides permanent housing for people struggling with homelessness and veterans with children.

“I think it’s great. A lot of times in what we do we get caught up in the conflicts and the trauma that everybody experiences so to bring some laughter and some fun in the environment and support echo housing in that way is just a great change of pace,” said Savannah Wood, CEO of Echo Housing Corporation.

“It’s impressive that the community has come out in the way they have,” said Donna Mesker, Germania Maennerchor Ladies Auxiliary fundraising chair. “My parents, as I was being raised, they taught me that you’re not part of your community unless you’re giving back to your community.”

The Ladies Auxiliary organized the show to give back to neighbors in need.