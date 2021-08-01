Night of music doubles as food drive in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Bliss at the River event in downtown Newburgh was an evening of music and food at the Allen Family Amphitheater, all for a good cause.

The non-profit BeeKind Community organized the Saturday night event. It also doubled as a food drive.

Organizers said all food collected will be donated to the Tri-State Food Bank.

“We chose them because they distribute to food pantries in 33 counties in the Tri-State area, so that way we can be all-inclusive as much as possible,” said Katie Brown with BeeKind. “We want to more share kindness with the community, with the Tri-State, with the world. Everybody needs kindness and love.”

A musical group from Louisville, Troubadours of Divine Bliss, performed at the event.

This is the first event the organization has been able to hold in a long time because of the pandemic.