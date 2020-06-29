Night on Main series canceled this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Night on Main series event was cancelled today via Downtown Evansville Indiana’s Facebook post.

In their post, the organizers say “we explored many options, but there was there too much social distancing and high touch aspects concerns.”

You can see their full post below

Downtowns Evansville Indiana expects to continue the series in 2021.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)