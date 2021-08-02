Nightbirde withdraws from ‘America’s Got Talent’ after health takes ‘a turn for the worse’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio woman who became an overnight sensation with a tear-jerking performance on “America’s Got Talent” has announced she won’t move forward in the competition because her health has taken a “turn for the worse.”

‘Nightbirde,’ also known as Jane Marczewski, 30, previously said on the show she is battling her third bout of cancer.

She shared on Instagram Monday: “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already.”

Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. It was the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses. In 2019, doctors gave her 3 to 6 months to live.

She was given the Golden Buzzer during the second round of AGT auditions in June. She sang the original song “It’s OK,” explaining to the judges, “It’s the story of the last year of my life.”

At the time, she said: “I have not been working for quite a few years. I’ve been dealing with cancer.” Before stepping up to the microphone, she added, “It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me.”

She said in her Instagram post that: “Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

She ended her post by thanking everyone for their support.

“Stay with me, I’ll be better soon,” she said. “I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”