HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WEHT) – Northern Kentucky University’s Research and Education Field Station is hosting its annual Nature Adventure Day on September 24 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

“Adventure Day is great for our community. I love seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they experience nature on this level,” said Dr. Richard Durtsche, REFS director. “If you want to take a break from the activities, our students’ research will be on display inside the field station, and you can always join a wetlands hiking tour.”

The community is invited to bring their family and friends to the field station located at 99 Harrison Court, Melbourne, Kentucky, to explore nature features across the St. Anne Wetlands near the Ohio River. There will be fun activities like scavenger hunts, turtle races, “what’s in your pond?” and more.

Nature Adventure Day is coordinated to line up with Take a Child Outside Week and Green Umbrella’s Great Outdoor Weekend to help encourage adults to spend time with their children outdoors.