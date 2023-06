HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Evansville has received zero bids so far to move the Jacobsville Arch.

Evansville city officials say they want to move the arch to create a new gateway to the North main corridor.

The arch is currently between Bosse Field and the Deaconess Aquatic Center. Officials say they will reach out to some companies that have helped with other projects in the past to see if they are interested.