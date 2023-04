Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— Early voting has already begun in Vanderburgh County, but the Election Board wants to remind residents that there is no voting on Good Friday.

Good Friday is an observed holiday for the city of Evansville, Vanderburgh County, and the state of Indiana.

The Central Library will remain open, but voting will resume on Monday, April 10.

Election Day for the Municipal Primary Election is May 2.