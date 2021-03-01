No mutton eating competition at Owensboro BBQ Festival this year

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) In place of the tradition Bar-B-Q Festival weekend usually held in Owensboro, officials say this year, the event will be a one-day ‘block party.’ Bar-B-Q Block Party 2021 will be held on May 8 and will comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The Bar-B-Q Festival Board realized that the typical festival weekend could not take place with the

ongoing effort to combat the Covid virus. So, we decided to get back to the basics with a one-day

event to celebrate the rich bar-b-q heritage in Owensboro,” said Allen Payne, Festival Board

Chairman.

Another big change will be no World Mutton Eating Championship. This event is canceled for this year to reduce crowd size. Arts and crafts vendors, live music, the beer garden, and carnival rides will also be missing from the festival.

Many features will be back again this year. The Backyard Cooking Competition presented by Kentucky Legend, in addition to bar-b-q from several of the local churches that traditionally participate in the festival. Downtown restaurants will be open, and 2nd Street will be closed to allow for ample outdoor seating and social distancing.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)