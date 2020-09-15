No sewer rate increase in Evansville for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has announced that the city will not raise sewer rates in 2021. The original plan called for a seven percent rate increase, but due to the financial issues caused by the pandemic, this increase has been put on hold.

Winnecke says the city will continue to work with federal and state officials to minimize rate increases while continuing to modernize the city’s sewer system.

(This story was originally published on September 15)

