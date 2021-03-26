No sirens went off before Ohio County tornado

ROSINE, Ky. (WEHT) – A bad night made worse. Charlie Shields of the Ohio County EMA says the sirens in town malfunctioned and didn’t go off.

He says he takes the blame — telling us he had not reprogrammed the sierns after they were recenlty worked on.

Rosine resident Kenny Sapp said, “They were up here this morning and checking to see why they didn’t go off. We haven’t heard yet. Thankfully we have cell phones but not some people don’t.”

It was a night of fear for the people who live here.

Amy Bolin kept her mom away from harm saying, “I just grabbed her and pulled her and we got down and I got on top of her so we just do the best we can and thank god we are ok.”

“Neighbors front porch off his trailer tore it out and right over his top his trailer and drove it into my house. That’s why I got that big hole at the end of my house,” Sapp said.

It was a community effort to clean up the aftermath.

“It’s touching when you have friends or family when all the chips are down or the debris is down,” said Bolin.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)