No suspect in custody following Friday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says an investigation is ongoing after a man suffered an apparent gunshot wound in the head just before midnight Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. Bedford Ave. after multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man bleeding from his head with an apparent gunshot wound. He received treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital but his condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

