No suspects after Sunday night shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

EPD was sent to meet with the victim at St. Vincent Hospital emergency room around 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers spoke with the victim who told them he did not have any details of the shooting and did not want to press charges.

Authorities said the victim had four gunshot wounds to his upper abdomen, left shoulder, left arm, and left upper thigh. He was taken into surgery Sunday night.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries. There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)