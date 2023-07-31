HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police won back-to-back contests for “Best Looking Cruiser” and were going for their third win in a row.

It wasn’t meant to be as Kentucky placed fifth with 76,417 votes. Indiana placed fourth with 101,605 votes. Florida took top spot with 181,071 votes and will grace the 2024 edition of the AAST calendar cover and month of January. The top 13 finishers earned a spot on the calendar.

According to the American Assocation of State Troopers, nearly 3 million people were reached with over 1 million votes being cast. Officials state the proceeds will benefit the AAST Foundation.

To view the top 13 finishers and the full list, click here.