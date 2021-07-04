Noco Park opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An empty lot in Evansville was transformed into an interactive display for people to enjoy.

Noco Park had its soft opening on Saturday with food trucks, music and games. There was even a giant stencil that people could color in. One of the people involved in the project says they want to highlight all of the creatives in Evansville.

“You have great talent in Evansville,” said Naikim Williams, the marketing director for Noco Park, “you shouldn’t have to go to Kentucky, you shouldn’t have to go to Owensboro, you shouldn’t have to go to Illinois to experience culture.”

Noco Park will be open every Saturday and Sunday until late September.