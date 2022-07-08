OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A campaign that has been in the works for more than a year is finally here! RiverValley Behavioral Health’s (RVBH) Regional Prevention Center launched it’s #NoMoreBoxes Campaign on July 8.

They say, “It is time we look at the positive side and promote the healthy activities and choices youth are actively making.”

The Regional Prevention Center (RPC) serves to help effectively address substance misuse prevention by offering workshop, presentations, training and other educational opportunities in the community. They have worked with Tanner+ West Advertising and Design Agency to advertise a positive message with this campaign.

“We hope this campaign reinforces the idea that positive messaging can make a difference. We want the young people who are choosing to remain substance free to feel seen and heard,” said Brooke Arnold, director of the Regional Prevention Center. “There is more positive than not that exists in our communities, and we want to continue to grow the good.”

A release says this campaign is aimed at breaking the stereotype that most teens participate in drug and alcohol use on a daily basis. This includes addressing false blanket statements like, “all youth are vaping,” when data proves otherwise. Health officials say the name, No More Boxes, is a message centered around this idea that young people do not want to be put in boxes marked with a negative label.

In a Fall 2021 cross-state survey conducted by The Kentucky Incentives for Prevention with students in grades 6, 8,10 and 12, the data shown that the majority students did not smoke or do drugs. The study also revealed that the majority of students in grades 6, 8 and 10 reported never using alcohol. In 12th graders, 50% of them never had alcohol.

RiverValley explains how research and experience has shown them that prevention plays a large role in creating healthy relationships with family and friends. They believe it is important to expand their prevention efforts so they can continually say that the majority of youth choose to be substance free.

You can find out more information about RVBH services by calling (270)-689-6879. TDD Hearing- Impaired people can call 1-(800)-769-4920. If you are in crisis and it is a non-emergency, please call or text the Crisis Line at (800)-433-7291.