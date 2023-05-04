HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Non-stop flights to Chicago could soon take off again from the Tri-State. The Owensboro Regional Airport Board has recommended a proposal to add the service through Contour Airlines.

“We think that it will better connect the community to not only the rest of the country, but the rest of the world even, as well as allow the rest of the world and country to be connected to Owensboro and the community,” say Owensboro Regional Airport Officials.

With direct flights to Chicago out of Owensboro, passengers will once again have access to direct flights to over 150 cities across the United States. A final decision from the Department of Transportation is expected in a few weeks.