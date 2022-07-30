Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — With school shopping getting underway, one local non-profit group decided to take advantage of the back to school crowd and ramp up their donation efforts.

Foster Care in the U.S is a non-profit based out of Evansville. They camped outside Walmart on Red Bank Road today for a fundraiser and donation drive. Right now, they are in the process of raising money for their first supportive housing home.

Founder and Executive Director, Jessica Angelique says the need for a house like this continues to grow.

“I just got a call last week from an individual and she was actually adopted out of foster care and her adoptive foster parents decided they didn’t want her anymore. So they threw her out and this is the kind of kids we get,” she said.

Angelique herself knows what it is like to be in foster care. After being born addicted to heroin, she was put in the system. Now, she wants to help others in foster care, like 19-year-old Daveion Jreer.

“I have been in the system since I was 14,” he said.

Jreer’s current foster home helped him get involved with Foster Care in the U.S.

“On Christmas, she (Angelique) came to my house and bought me a few presents and she asked me if I wanted to part of her program, and I was like yeah, I’ll give it a shot,” he said.

That was back in December. Jreer joined the program in January. Since then, he has been under Angelique’s wing.

“This program is basically helping me by giving me things to earn and think about for when I am actually living on my own, like paying bills and saving money, “ he said.

The organization provides permanent supportive housing for 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or transitioning out of foster care.

“It’s a 3 to 5 year program. So we want people to understand that it is long term. This is not a homeless shelter, it’s not a drop in day shelter where you can stay for an hour or two and get out, they actually live in this home. This is there home,” Angelique said.

Currently the house is 85% complete. Once it is finished, it will be able to house seven people and have a private room for those who are pregnant and for those with young children. It is expected to be completed by the end of August.