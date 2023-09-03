HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A wanted suspect for homicide out of North Carolina was arrested on I-64.

According to the Indiana State Police, on September 2, ISP was contacted by the Asheville, North Carolina Police Department in reference to assisting in the apprehension of a male suspect in the early afternoon hours. ISP troopers were informed the suspect’s vehicle was traveling west on I-64 near the 115-mile marker.

ISP states the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferdinand Police Department assisted on observation and a traffic stop was initiated near the 66-mile marker.

Officials state the driver, Arturo Martinez-Cordero, 45, of North Carolina, was the wanted suspect, and troopers believed Cordero was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possessing cocaine. Cordero was taken into custody without incident.

ISP also states the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office assisted by utilizing their K9 and transporting Cordero to the Dubois County Security Center where he was processed on the following charges without bond: