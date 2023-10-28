EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The North High School Green Brigade is this year’s Class B Indiana state marching band champion, becoming the first EVSC school to win.

To celebrate their historic victory, band members were greeted with a parade when they returned home from Indianapolis on Saturday night.

They arrived at the school with a police escort.

Even though it was raining, dozens of people showed up to show their pride.

“It’s definitely a good feeling because my first season we still made it to state. I made it to state every year,” said senior Kaylee Leathco. “It was definitely a great feeling to hear our name state champions tonight.”