North Posey Junior High School student dies in western Kentucky car accident

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The metropolitan School District of North Posey says 8th grade student, Jasmine Guest, died in a car crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday, March 25.

In a press release, the district says Jasmine was a wonderful student who touched many lives at North Posey Junior High School, and say they are extending prayers to the family during this difficult time.

School officials say they are working prepare staff to open back up Monday from spring break.

Administrators say they have scheduled counselors and social workers to be available to comfort students when they come back to class.

Parents may contact the North Posey Junior High School if they have any questions.

(This story was originally published March 29, 2021)