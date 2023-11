POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — North Posey defeats Southmont to win the IHSAA 2A Semi-finals.

The North Posey Vikings won Saturday’s game 37 to 7.

North Posey will now play Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers on November 25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.