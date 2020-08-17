Northeast Dubois Co. School Corporation reports COVID-19 case

DUBOIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation have a reported a case of COVID-19 in one of its schools.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the school corporation said Northeast Dubois Elementary was made aware of a positive case of the coronavirus.

The post did not state whether the case involved a student or a staff member.

It goes on to say, “All close contacts have been identified and contacted by school officials, and these individuals are required to quarantine for 14 days.”

Officials said they will follow guidelines from the local health department to keep all students and faculty safe.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17 2020)