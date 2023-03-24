HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Cancer patients at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute in Louisville will now have a furry companion to help them through treatment.

Luna, a 2-year-old black Labrador, is working in the cancer unit at the institute and at the Novak Center for Children’s Health. Luna interacts with and provides therapeutic support to kids during their stay in the hospital.

Heather Stohr, manager of child and family life at Norton Healthcare, states that the facility dogs help the kids and their families cope with stressful situations.

“Our facility dogs not only offer comfort but provide children with an outlet to verbalize their fears. Luna will provide support during a very challenging and sometimes lengthy journey for families.”

Norton Healthcare now has 11 facility dogs that work full-time. Luna loves playing fetch and playing hide in seek with her toys. You can follow her on social media at @LunaLendsAPaw.