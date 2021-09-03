Nurse shares her story working through COVID pandemic and asks people to consider the vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Maegan Anderson is an ICU Nurse at Deaconess Health.

“I just wish people could see what I go through every single day at work,” Anderson said

Anderson said a day on the job consists of working with COVID patients admitted into the ICU. She said most patients are needing to be put on a breathing machine or ventilator. But the job extends beyond just a machine hookup.

“Holding a patient’s hand while they’re dying because their families can’t be in there or being the last person they see before they go on the ventilator promising them I am going to do everything I can do to make them better even though I know there’s a large chance that’s not going to happen,” Anderson said.

She said she doesn’t want to see others go through this. She said most patients hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated and she’s encouraging people to consider the vaccine.

“Even though it may not prevent you from getting COVID, hopefully it will decrease the risk of you getting super sick with covid and maybe even coming the hospital and maybe it can keep you at home with mild symptoms. I think that’s why it’s really important,” Anderson said.

She said she knows a lot of bad information is out there about the vaccine.

“I truly wish that people could just get the straight information to make an educated decision. I hate how politicized it is, because to me it’s not political. It has never been political to me. I do this every single day of my life now and even when I’m not at work I’m dealing with the effects this virus has done to my mental health,” Anderson said.

She said she and her coworkers are in this together and have each other’s backs to help provide the best care to patients.

“It is disheartening to walk out knowing that oh man they didn’t get to go home today- they’re here another day or they’re probably not going to be able to go home. But we’ll keep trying our best and that’s all that we can do,” Anderson said.