NW Indiana businessman gets 54 months in embezzlement scheme

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana businessman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $300,000 from two medical companies has been sentenced to 4 1\2 years in prison.

A federal judge in Hammond sentenced 43-year-old Robert C. Bruns on Tuesday to a 54-month term. He had pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors said Bruns defrauded Prompt Ambulance Service of Highland and InHealth of Valparaiso out of $316,450. The FBI found that Bruns used a medical billing firm he owned to embezzle insurance payments that were meant to go to the two businesses.