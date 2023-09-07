OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — O’ Charley’s is inviting customers to huddle up and celebrate the return of the football season, with chicken tenders and fries.

Customers can cheer on their favorite college and NFL teams, every Thursday and Saturday, and “Tackle some Tenders” for just $7.

It’s only the second week the promotion has been available, and Owensboro’s location says they served over 100 orders in its first week. They hope to double that this week and are excited about getting to enjoy the season alongside customers.

“We’re trying to give people the best value, and the best full belly that we can give them. So, they’ve been really excited and they’ve been coming back every week. So, we hope that continues,” said Willie Whitmer, a spokesperson for the Restaurant.

Whitmer says its like a Super Bowl party every week.

Fans can enjoy the promotion for the entire day, through both dine in and take out.