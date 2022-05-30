EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the many services around the Tri-State on Memorial Day included Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville.

Veterans spanning across generations gathered to honor all fallen soldiers. Speakers read the names of local soldiers who died fighting for our country.

The event also featured the reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, the playing of Taps and a wreath laying ceremony.

“I’ve learned as a solider in the army from those men and women who served prior to me. So we take those lessons learned and we carry forward, just like the generations will do before us,” said Matthew McDowell– Retired U.S. Army Sergeant.

Those who spoke said the service is important in sharing stories of American sacrifice with younger generations.