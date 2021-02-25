Oakland City family want justice after dogs found shot dead in trash bags

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Meeks family let their dogs out of the house to run around the yard but when their pets didn’t return after thirty minutes, they knew something was wrong.

On Sunday, Megan Meeks posted to social media asking for people to be on the lookout for Jax and Willow. On Thursday, they got the call they say they hoped they wouldn’t get. A local farm hand had found the dogs.

“Off to the side of the road there were two trash bags, and I guess they seen blood on the snow. So when my father in law opened the bags, we knew. It appeared that they had been shot. They took their collars off, so they knew they did something wrong. In a way I think it’s a message that if someone did find the dogs, that this is why we killed them. But in another way I think they were hoping they weren’t found. I think they were hoping they would just be picked up with the trash. Because that’s what they treated them like, like trash. They weren’t garbage to us.”

Once Meeks updated her Facebook with their unfortunate news, an outpouring of support came flooding in. Some even offering money to buy a new puppy for their son.

But above all the Meeks say they just want justice, so they are working with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department.

“She said if we find any kind of evidence that would match someone they would be happy to go talk to them. If they can prove that it happened on their property, they can’t do anything about it except fining them for a dumping fee for dumping our dogs,” Meeks said.

The Meeks are now asking people to come forward with any information and even planning to offer a reward.

“I loved them , it’s just hard, I wanna know who did this, people in the neighborhood are always terrified. We’ve had several neighbors scared to death to let their dogs out. Because they’re scared of what might happen to their dogs.”

She added, “We need kindness and this is complete opposite, like I wanna raise my kid to know the difference between right and wrong and no kid should ever have to go through this.”

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)