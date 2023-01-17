OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A house near the intersection of 2nd and College Street had an active structure fire on Tuesday night.

Reports say the house was near Oakland City University across from a dormitory and multiple agencies responded to the fire.

According to the fire department, the fire started outside the house on the upper wall and burned through the siding but didn’t burn the drywall. Officials say the fire was put out rather quickly which is why there isn’t more damage.

Reports say no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire department is waiting to hear from the homeowner to determine whether an investigation is necessary or wanted.