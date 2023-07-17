HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Oakland City University will host an E-Sports Game Design Camp from July 17- July 21. The week-long summer camp will feature game design and computer programming that relates to gaming. Camp participants will learn from and work with knowledgeable staff members who work in the field.

The cost of the camp is $25 for the week for Commuter students, and $75 for Residential students. Commuter students should arrive between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. each day of the camp, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Residential students will live on campus for the duration of the camp, with the cost for residential students includes 3 meals per day, housing fees and evening activities.