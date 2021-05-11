Oakland City woman charged with DUI

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – An Oakland City woman was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on State Road 57 Monday night.

Gibson County Police say Heidi Hill, 42, was stopped after failing to maintain her lane of travel. While approaching the vehicle, police say they detected an odor of alcohol coming from Hill and began a roadside DUI investigation.

Hill was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with a DUI. She remains in custody on a $650 bond.