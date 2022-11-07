OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help.

Deputies say a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox was reported stolen from the 2500 block of State Route 762 in Utica. Reports say the theft took place on November 7 at 3:41 p.m.

According to authorities, a Hispanic man was last seen driving the truck south on State Route 762 at the intersection of State Route 764.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or suspect to please contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-298-4444.