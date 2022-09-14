OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Oakland City University (OCU) is celebrating something big. Its incoming Fall 2022 class of undergraduates is the largest in 16 years.

Vice President for Enrollment Management, Brian Baker, says, “Oakland City University is quickly becoming the choice for students and families who desire higher education in a professional, Christian atmosphere. The enrollment and campus growth results from our dedicated faculty and staff’s tireless efforts. This fall, our admissions team will continue to build on these recruitment efforts as OCU becomes a model for the Christian university in the 21st Century.”

The class consists of 189 students which is a 12% increase from the previous year, and a 36% from 2017. Not only have the number of students increased, the racial/ethnic diversity has also expanded rapidly, increasing 38% surpassing the original targeted goal of 17% for 2022.

The racial/ethnic breakdown of OCU undergraduates on campus is:

.7% : Native American/ Alaskan Native

1.4% : Asian

10.9% : Black/ African American

3.01% : Hispanic of any Race

14.85% : International/ Non-resident

6.96% :Two or More Races

51.5% : White/ Caucasian

President Ron Dempsey says, “Oakland City University has made extraordinary steps in advancing the diversity of our campus community. As a professional Christian university, we believe that God created all humanity, and our faith calls us to love all people. Therefore, this institution provides equity and inclusion to our students, and as a result, our campus is becoming more diverse.”

Officials attribute the growth of diversity to the increase of international students saying OCU is now home to 90 international students from 29 countries.