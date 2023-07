HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In or out of uniform, on or off the clock, public service for police officers never stops.

According to the Jasper Post of the Indiana State Police, Troopers Andrew Beaver and Beau Brumett with Sergeant Michael Allen were coming back from an honor guard detail in Indianapolis when they stopped on I-69 to assist a motorist with changing a tire.

The post stated these officers were not on shift either.

“Troopers may be off the clock, but we are always on duty,” the post said.