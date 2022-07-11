Handcuffs on dark background illuminated by flashing lights of police car with copy space

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation 96-6, an offender roundup with an 12 arrests in honor of Deputy Sean Riley.

According to police reports, the offender roundup is the result of multiple investigations by the Sheriff’s Office into the distribution and possession of illegal drugs in Wayne County. Police say with the assistance of the Wayne County Attorney’s Office, warrants were obtained for 12 suspects on July 5.

Reports say that officers have arrested those people and charged them with new charges that were discovered during their arrests. According to the authorities, additional arrests are anticipated.

Here are the names and their charges from this operation:

Dustin R. Pike, 41. Warrant: Possession of a Controlled Substance. New Charge: Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brittany N. Bednar, 25. Warrant: Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Autumn R. White, 21. Warrant: Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kyle P. Altizer, 28. Warrant: Delivery of methamphetamine. New Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Alison G. Altizer, 33. Warrant: Delivery of methamphetamine. New Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Thomas W. Cramer, 49. Warrant: Delivery of methamphetamine.

Tracy L. Cornwell, 44. Warrant: Delivery of methamphetamine. New Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Michael T. Thomason, 44. Warrant: Delivery of methamphetamine. New Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, Resisting/Obstructing.

Renea M. Henson, 36. New Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Zachary S. Henson, 30. New Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Michael G. Deffendall, 66. Warrant: Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. New Charge: Possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

Amanda I. Stanley, 41. Warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Arrested on 7/09/22 by Richland County Sheriff’s Office.