Officer involved in Owensboro suicide off administrative leave

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The officer who fired his weapon after a man shot himself in front of him is now off administrative leave.

Officer Michael Matthews is an 11 year veteran with the Owensboro Police Department. He had been on leave since September 20, while Kentucky State Police investigated.

According to KSP, video from a police cruiser’s dash cam shows Ray Payne taking his own life and then Officer Matthews firing shots while seated in his cruiser, which they are trained to do.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

