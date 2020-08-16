Officers: One dead in Owensboro homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police Officers confirm to our Eyewitness News crew on the scene of a deadly shooting that one person is dead in a homicide near downtown.

Officers were called to the scene on Castlen Street and West Fifth Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Owensboro Police Officer Andrew Boggess confirms a shooting unfolded Saturday night and a media staging area is set up near West Fifth and Frayser Ave.

Officer Boggess said he doesn’t have many details at this time.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)