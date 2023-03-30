The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— Students are heading back into the classroom as Spring Break ends, and the Evansville Police Department wants to remind you to stop for school buses.

Over the next couple of weeks, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

Drivers should slow down and prepare to stop when the overhead lights on a school bus are flashing yellow. Once the lights turn red and the stop arm extends, drivers are required to stop on all roads except divided highways.

Motorists should obey the speed limit and watch for children in school zones and residential areas.

Not stopping for a school bus stop arm is a Class A infraction. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense.