EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials broke ground on the Sunset Skatepark between Mickey’s Kingdom and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station.

The 23,000 square-foot facility will be one of the largest skate parks in the state of Indiana. Mayor Winnecke says the skatepark is part of a plan to “activate” the riverfront and bring more people downtown.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer.