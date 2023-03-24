HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with the University of Notre Dame have announced Micah Shrewberry as the 18th head coach on Friday.

James E. Rohr Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said Shrewsberry stayed at the top of their candidate pool each week. Swarbrick cited Shrewberry’s dedication to the development of each member of his program as a key factor in the decision.

Shrewsberry is an Indiana native and was the head coach for Penn State. During his first two seasons with Penn State, he collected 17 Big Ten wins, more than any other Penn State head coach in history.

Officials say the hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the university’s standard employment process.