Officials: Fire contained at Warrick County home

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 5100 block of Ellerbusch Road just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Newburgh Fire Chief Nick Donnan said the fire was limited to the areas near the attic space of the home.

Officials said the homeowners noticed smoke and called authorities.

Chief Donnan said the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)