POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County officials say that firefighters were called to a house fire in downtown Mt. Vernon on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called to the fire in the area of Pearl Street and Fourth Street.

We’re told the call came in at 2:37 p.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.