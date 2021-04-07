Officials make pitch for new Evansville water treatment plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- On the outside, Evansville’s water treatment plant doesn’t look a day over 120 years old. On the inside, the facility is beginning to show its age with rusting pipes.

While past administrations have tried to expand the facility to help it better handle the modern needs of the city, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young says the time has come for a new facility, meaning new rate increases for customers.

Young notes that they’ve done all they could for the “heart” of Evansville’s water system but even those fixes will eventually fail, meaning the city could be looking at serious problem down the road. He says that when a metal piece was sheared off several years ago, that cut the capacity for the plant by 25 percent. Young warns that if several systems fail, the plant may not be able to supply the system with water.

Even if the new plant is approved at its $177 million price tag, Young says the current plant will still need to stay operational for five years. The plan will receive a public hearing on April 20th.