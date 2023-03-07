HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In response to calls asking if it was okay to burn debris from the storms on Friday afternoon, Daviess County Fiscal Court is reminding people about burn regulations.

According to the Division for Air Quality in the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, open burning is not permitted. However, farmers can bury any debris on their property.

For information on what can and cannot be burned, contact the Division for Air Quality of the Department for Environmental Protection at (270) 687-7304