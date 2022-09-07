HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Transportation officials say motorists should know there will be daily closures on US Highway 41 starting this week. Crews will be surveying the area for Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (I-69 ORX).

According to a release, motorists can expect single lane closures on US 41 between KY 425 and KY 2084 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The southbound shoulder of US 41 south of the Us 60 interchange is also expected to be closed on Friday.

Authorities say the start date and the duration of the work may be adjusted if there is inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. Drivers are advised to slow down, use caution and stay alert in the area.

More information about the I-69 ORX can be found here.