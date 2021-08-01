Officials say person was held captive on boat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Evansville performed a water rescue Sunday night after officials said someone was being held captive on a boat.

This happened on the Ohio River downtown around 6:30.

Our crew at the scene spoke to an Evansville fire chief who told us this was a domestic situation on the water.

We’re told due to the location of the incident, Evansville police could not interfere.

We’re told Evansville firefighters were able to get those people off the boat and take them to Marina Pointe.

Henderson authorities are now handling the investigation.

We’ve reached out to them for more information and have not heard back.