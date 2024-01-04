OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Every month, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts a Rooster Booster Breakfast for city officials and business leaders. For decades, the tradition for January allows leaders to discuss the condition of the community.

Owensboro mayor, Tom Watson, and Daviess County Judge Executive Charlie Castlen discussed what their plans are and how they intend to move forward, but not before reflecting on the last year.

“How exciting to listen to, both, the city and the county. Everything makes you really proud to be who we are. I think Mayor Watson said it really well when he said that ‘we’re too little to be big and too big to be little’,” says Sharon NeSmith, an Owensboro City Commissioner.

In Owensboro, projects from 2023 include daily flights to Chicago becoming available by way of Contour Airlines and the Owensboro Police Department receiving approval for its own training academy. During the State of the City Address, Watson shared that $6.2 million has been added to the general fund.

“Daviess County… our community as a whole, is very strong. I feel like we’re in good shape,” says Castlen.

in 2023, Daviess County added a 16.6 acre contained cell to increase the lifespan of the county’s landfill, a new pay scale for detention center employees was implemented to boost the retention rate, and Castlen says there are plans to bring back Fourth of July fireworks later this year.

Castlen suggests one way to help the county in the future to provide programs to help the homeless find jobs.

Owensboro City Commissioner Sharon NeSmith says ensuring senior citizens have the support that they need, from the city and county, is a top priority for 2024.

