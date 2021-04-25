Officials: Train fire extinguished in Gibson County

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – Town Marshal Darrell Parker told Eyewitness News that a train caught on fire in Fort Branch.

The chief of the Fort Branch Fire Department said one train car was on fire and another one was smoking. He says they got the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is unknown.

CSX was notified and will inspect the two train cars.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

