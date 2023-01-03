OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after a long rainy night with a Facebook post.

According to the post, Dispatchers Denton Pharris and Tiffany Newberry took a total of 146 calls from 4:20 a.m. when flooding started, to the end of their shift at 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the dispatchers showed true compassion when staying on the line with several different callers as their vehicles were floating or had water rushing into the car waiting for rescues.

“They talked to these callers during one of the most frightening times of their lives, all while still dispatching emergency personnel to other active emergencies. Dispatchers Denton Pharris and Tiffany Newberry showed what it means that dispatching is a work of the heart. Overwhelmed at times but having the compassion to talk to these callers until help arrived.”